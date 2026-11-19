NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao faced questions this week about the technology used aboard future aircraft carriers, including ships built at Newport News Shipbuilding.

In August, President Donald Trump released a memorandum directing the Navy to develop a plan to replace newer electromagnetic catapults on aircraft carriers with older steam-powered technology.

Trump has criticized the Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System, known as EMALS, and advanced weapons elevators used on Ford-class carriers, saying they have contributed to "cost growth, delays, and cancellations."

During Cao's confirmation hearing Tuesday to become Navy secretary, Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine asked him whether he agreed with the president's push to return to steam.

"At this point, because of the delays with EMALS and electromagnetic elevators, it's delaying our carriers by seven years," Cao said. "We're going to have five years where we're down to nine carriers, and I'm trying to accelerate that."

Kaine told News 3 in August that he does not support returning to steam technology, a position he reiterated during the hearing.

"To go back to an old way of doing - it is going to have an increased cost with diminished capacity," Kaine said.

The Republican chairman of the committee also pushed back on the idea.

"Secretary Cao, returning to steam is a non-starter, and everybody needs to understand that," said Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Mississippi).

Senate Republicans also did not include Trump's steam-catapult initiative in their proposed defense budget.

In a statement to The Associated Press, a White House spokesperson said, "President Trump has fixed critical long-term issues in Navy shipbuilding, and will continue to restore American maritime dominance."

News 3 asked Kaine Thursday whether he believes the debate over returning to steam technology is now over.

"From an appropriation standpoint, it's done," Kaine said. "Now that should mean that it's done, but we do have an administration that has been pretty creative, and I'm using a diplomatic term, in pulling funds from here to there."

For now, the proposal faces bipartisan opposition in the Senate, as the debate over technology aboard the Navy's future aircraft carriers continues.

Click here to see how we use AI at WTKR News 3.