Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group departing Norfolk for deployment

NORFOLK, Va. — The Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group will depart on a regularly scheduled deployment on Friday, according to the Navy.

The USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), guided-missile cruiser USS Philippine Sea (CG 58) and guided-missile destroyer USS Gravely (DDG 107) will depart from Naval Station Norfolk, while the USS Mason (DDG 87) will depart from Naval Station Mayport in Florida.

"Each entity that comprises IKECSG has worked exceptionally hard over the last several months, and we are ready to bring maritime power in support of any tasking," said Rear Adm. Marc Miguez, commander, Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, IKECSG. "Our presence will undoubtedly strengthen relationships with our allies and partners, as we share the goal to deter aggression, and if required, deliver overwhelming combat power."

Along with the surface ships, the Navy says the IKECSG is comprised of the CSG 2 staff, the squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 3, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and the Information Warfare Commander, which totals a force of more than 5,000 sailors.

Squadrons of CVW-3 include the "Gunslingers" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 105, the "Fighting Swordsmen" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 32, the "Rampagers" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 83, the "Wildcats" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 131, the "Screwtops" of Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 123, the "Zappers" of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 130, the "Dusty Dogs" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 7, the "Swamp Foxes" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 4 and the "Rawhides" of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 40.

The Navy did not specify where strike group was being deployed to.

