Fort Eustis holding hiring event for transitioning service members, veterans, military spouses

FORT EUSTIS, Va. — On May 11, the Fort Eustis Army Transition Assistance Program (TAP), Virginia Chamber Foundation and Virginia Department of Veterans Services are hosting a hiring and career exploration event for veterans, transitioning service members and their spouses.

"Through our partnership we can better connect our military community with Virginia employers looking to hire veterans and military spouses," said Transition Services Manager Sherman Watkins.

During the event, attendees will have the opportunity to connect with Virginia employers representing a diverse range of industries.

"Virginia employers honor those who have served our nation and are looking to hire from our military and veteran community," said Cyndi Miracle, SVP of Programs for Virginia Chamber Foundation. "We welcome all career interests, backgrounds, and experience levels to attend the hiring event and learn about career opportunities in the civilian sector."

Anyone attending the event can expect to see the industries below and more.

Canon Virginia

First Command Financial Planning

HII Mission Technologies

HII Newport News Shipbuilding

ITA International

Leidos

Riverside Health

Serco

Siemens

Smithfield Foods

The event is May 11 from 11:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Anderson Field House on Fort Eustis.

The event is open to all transitioning service members, veterans and military spouses that have base access, and walk-ins are welcome.

For more information on the hiring event, click here.