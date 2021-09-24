Helping military spouses & children pursue their educational goals

NORFOLK, Va. — A national organization that helps the spouses and children of service members with scholarships to afford their education is gearing up for a big event.

ThanksUSA says their mission is to provide "need-based college, technical and vocational school scholarships and pathways to employment for children and spouses of our troops."

The organization has awarded more than $16 million worth of scholarships over the years.

Demilade Adewole is in her second year at the University of Virginia.

The daughter of a Navy veteran, Adewole graduated from Deep Creek High School in Chesapeake and has received two scholarships from ThanksUSA to support her studies.

"This scholarship is actually very important, especially this year," Adewole said.

"I was kind of short money this year, because the housing expense increased. When ThanksUSA came in, which was the last scholarship, it took care of the expense that I had been worried about. So that's how important it is for me to afford college. Like, literally, it was the difference between me having to pull out a loan this year and being okay."

To support their efforts, ThanksUSA is hosting the Military Family Gala in Washington D.C. on October 2.

News 3 anchor Todd Corillo is proud to serve as emcee for the gala.

You can learn more information about supporting ThanksUSA and the gala here.