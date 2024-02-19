How locally-based Navy ships are protecting global commerce

After Hamas launched its deadly terrorist attack in Israel this past October, and Israel began its unrelenting war in Gaza in response, President Biden warned Iran and its proxies in the Middle East to stay out of it.

One of those groups decided instead that it was all in. That group is a Shia militia from Yemen, known as the Houthis.

Yemen is the poorest country in the Middle East, but its 1,200 miles of coastline leads in and out of the Suez Canal, the primary route by sea between Europe and Asia, responsible for a trillion dollars a year in global trade.

So, when the Houthis began to attack commercial ships, in solidarity with Hamas, President Biden faced a crisis in the Red Sea and sent the U.S. Navy into its first major fight of the 21st Century.

As you may have seen this past weekend on CBS’ 60 minutes, anchor Norah O'Donnell got an inside look at how local Navy ships like the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower are playing a major role in the battle protect global commerce.

They spoke with Admiral Brad Cooper on how time is against them when it comes to responding to an in-bound missile. See that full conversation below.