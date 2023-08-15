Kaine, Scott get progress report on military housing conditions

NORFOLK, Va. - — Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Virginia) and Rep. Bobby Scott (D-Virginia) met with stakeholders Tuesday to get an update on how conditions are surrounding military housing.

News 3 has reported extensively on issues related to private military housing, whether it be mold, water damage, or other issues.

News Senators question DoD on military housing NDAs Brendan Ponton

In 2019, Congress passed a law to give more protections for military families living in the homes, including a tenant's bill of rights.

Senators question DoD on military housing NDAs

"The ark might be going the right way, but I think there's a lot more that needs to be done," said Kaine following the meeting.

The two toured housing with Liberty Military Housing officials and then held a discussion with Sailors, Marines, and their families.

"We heard some good and some bad," said Scott.

They say there have been improvements, like mold was not as big of a concern as in the past, but challenges remain.

"We still heard too many challenges about getting the maintenance crews in a timely fashion," said Kaine.

In a statement to News 3, Liberty Military Housing, which manages several properties around Hampton Roads, said they've made a $120 million investment to make renovations and upgrades to homes in the mid-Atlantic.

They also said routine maintenance requests are completed in 3.7 days, which they say is an improvement over last year.

They say they also have a goal to respond to emergency work orders within one hour.

"Liberty Military Housing shares the Senator’s commitment to serving military families and we look forward to our continued partnership to further improve the quality of life for those who serve," the statement reads.

Kaine and Scott said they'll take what they heard here and see if it can be applied to legislation in Washington.

"I think just oversight to make sure that they're on top of issues. When you have a complaint, you have to address it and I think these visits are very helpful in that line," said Scott.