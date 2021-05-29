Local military bases use technology to identify soldier's injury risk

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Local military bases are using advanced technology to identify soldier's injury risk.

Through a jump scan and force plate technology Sparta Science measures a soldier's fitness level, injury risk and rehab success.

Computers collect the data, then Sparta Science's team looks at how military members move. From there, they can create an effective training plan going forward.

"We look at how well they create, transfer and apply force and we look at the relationship there and we can easily tell where they're deficient, where they need work at, and how we can provide a better plan for them going forward," said Brian Buck, Director of Solutions, Sparta Science.

According to Sparta Science, the Army pends over $575,000,000/year in medical costs related to Musculoskeletal (MSK) injuries, the Air Force spends over $43,000,000/year on injuries occurring at Basic Training, and the Marines spend over $110,000,000/year in medical costs related to Musculoskeletal (MSK) injuries.

Those with the company said the technology helps plan ahead which will cut down on injury and further increase military readiness.

Joint Base Langley-Eustis is currently using this technology. Sparta Science has also been used during NFL scouting.