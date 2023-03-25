Military Aviation Museum honors Rosie the Riveter

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — In honor of Women's History Month, the Military Aviation Museum celebrated National Rosie the Riveter Day.

Hundreds of people visited the museum to honor Rosie the Riveter for her efforts during World War II.

The museum offered learning sessions and activities to show families the tools Rosie used while working in factories.

Guests showed up in their red bandannas to show support for Rosie's campaign that encouraged women to work.

People from Norfolk's Slover Library even read books about Rosie to children every hour.

The museum's director, Keegan Chetwynd, said the team tries their absolute best to make the activities engaging as possible.

"Families are able to come in and learn a little bit about the history, but then try it for themselves. They can actually drive rivets in aircraft aluminum here," said Chetwynd.

This is the museum's second annual celebration for Rosie's day.

They hope to continue honoring her for Women's History Month for years to come.

