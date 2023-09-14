NAS Oceana 2023 Air Show is a homecoming for many

NAVAL AIR STATION OCEANA, Va. — Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Aaron Lewis has been with Blue Angels for about two years now. He helps with tending to the medical needs of the flying crews.

"There's our seven pilots that are going to be flying—six here and our spare pilot—but it takes a whole team to get this done," Lewis said. "We have all different enlisted rates that are working hard, and you don't have to just be a pilot to be in the military and be a part of a special unit like this."

Wayne Pellenberg/WTKR Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Aaron Lewis

Lewis is part of the 2023 NAS Oceana Air Show on Sept. 16 and Sept. 17.

But what makes this show extra special for Lewis is it's a return home.

"I was born and raised in Newport News, Virginia, and graduated from Woodside High School," he said. "I'm very excited to be back here, and my family actually get to see what I do. My friends can come out, and their children can enjoy the show, as well."

It's also a home show for Williamsburg native-Flight Surgeon Lieutenant Philippe Warren.

"As we travel around the country, I get to represent the Hampton Roads community everywhere we go and so to come back here is just a really special opportunity," he said.

Wayne Pellenberg/WTKR Lieutenant Phillipe Warren

It's Warren's first season with the Blue Angels.

There are a few things to keep in mind ahead of the show.

Gates open to the public at 8 a.m., and flying starts around 10 a.m., running till about 4 p.m., according to event organizers. The Blue Angels will take off around 4 p.m.

You can bring your own chair and umbrella, but tents aren't allowed. Don't forget the sunscreen.

Organizers are also asking spectators to pack their patience as traffic will be heavy getting on and off NAS Oceana.

Last year's shows brought a combined 340,000 people. They're expecting the same turnout this year.

Food and drinks are not allowed to be brought into the event.

News 3's Jay Greene asked Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Lewis what it means to be able to put on a show at home.

"Putting on the show here gives everybody from the Peninsula, that maybe only hears them (planes) or runs into the bridge traffic, a chance to see the skill and all of the work that goes into training and putting on a show like this that they don't often get to see," he said.

Check out the NAS Oceana Air Show website for more information about the schedule, vendors, and prohibited items. And don't forget to visit the WTKR News 3 booth, where we'll have members of our news team there to sign autographs and take pictures.

