NAS Oceana Air Show returning in person this September

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Navy is welcoming air show fans back to Naval Air Station Oceana for an in person show this year.

The NAS Oceana Air Show is scheduled for September 18 and 19 at the Virginia Beach base and will feature the Blue Angels.

This is the 75th anniversary year for the Blue Angels and marks the first Virginia Beach appearance of the team since 2018.

It is also the first year that the Blue Angels are flying the F/A-18 Super Hornet. The team will be recognized in the theme of this year's show: "The Blue Are Back."

Last year's in-person show was canceled to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Instead, a live broadcast air show was held.

The Navy cautions that if COVID-19 cases in Hampton Roads increase, attendance at the air show could be limited or the event canceled again.

In addition to the Blue Angels, tactical demonstrations of several other Navy and Air Force jets are scheduled for the show.