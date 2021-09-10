Naval Station Norfolk commemorates 9/11 with wreath laying ceremony

NORFOLK, Va. - Starting Friday, the United States will pay respects to the more than 3,000 people who died as a result of the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001.

It was a day our nation changed forever. The loss of life was, and still is, catastrophic.

On Friday, September 10, Naval Station (NAVSTA) Norfolk will join the nation in commemorating the 20th anniversary with a wreath laying ceremony.

The ceremony will take place at flag plaza across from the NAVSTA Norfolk headquarters building.

Following morning colors at 8 a.m., the ceremony will begin and will include the timeline of events, remarks by Captain Vince Baker, NAVSTA Norfolk Commanding Officer, the playing of TAPS and wreath laying.

“I feel it is extremely important that we take time to reflect and remember such a profound and tragic day in our nation’s history; an event that shook our nation to the core, but also united us as never before,” said Baker. “We honor the thousands killed during the 9/11 terrorist attacks, including more than 500 military service members and first responders. We also reflect on the heroic acts of the first responders, the nearly 6,000 service members who have lost their lives fighting the Global War on Terrorism and those who continue to fight for our country. We will never forget.”