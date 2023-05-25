Naval Station Norfolk home to unique squadron supporting carriers at sea

NAVAL STATION NORFOLK, Va. — There's never a dull moment inside the hangar of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron 40. That's partly because VRC-40 is not your average Navy squadron.

For one, the size of the squadron sets it apart. Nearly 400 sailors and 42 officers maintain and fly the squadron's fourteen C-2A "Hawkeye" aircraft. Also, unlike most squadrons, VRC-40 does not deploy as a unit. Instead, according to the command's website, it is home to five separate sea-going detachments while maintaining a shore "Homeguard" to support local operational commitments.

The Navy gave News 3 anchor Blaine Stewart exclusive access to the only remaining flight simulator in the world for pilots to train on the C-2A Greyhound.

According to the Navy, every year, VRC-40 carries more than 3 million pounds of mail and cargo to ships at sea. Astronauts Alan Shepard and Scott Carpenter, sports icons, including Tiger Woods and Dale Earnhardt, Jr., numerous Congressional and Cabinet members, business leaders, and entertainers such as Bruce Willis, Charlie Daniels, Jimmy Buffett, and Robin Williams have all flown with the "RAWHIDES".