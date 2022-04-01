Navy identifies officer killed in Accomack Co. plane crash

ACCOMACK Co., Va. - The United States Navy identified the officer who died in a Navy E-2D Hawkeye crash Wednesday night.

According to the Navy, Lt. Hyrum Hanlon was assigned to Airborne Command and Control Squadron 120.

He died when the Hawkeye crashed while conducting routine flight operations in the vicinity of Wallops Island and Chincoteague.

Hanlon, who commissioned in the Navy from Arizona State University in May 2017, reported to VAW-120 on January 31, 2021.

"It takes a courageous and patriotic person to devote their life to the selflessness of serving in the armed forces,” said Cmdr. Martin Fentress Jr., Commanding Officer of VAW-120. “Hyrum embodied those characteristics and will be truly missed by his family and the Hawkeye community. We sincerely appreciate the public respecting the family’s privacy during this difficult time as they mourn his loss.”

The names of injured crewmembers will not be released due to privacy concerns.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.