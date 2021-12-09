Navy SEAL killed in training exercise in Virginia Beach to be honored during Army-Navy football game

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The U.S. Navy football team will honor the Navy SEAL who was tragically killed in a training exercise in Virginia Beach during its annual game against the Army this weekend.

Cmdr. Brian Bourgeois, the commanding officer of SEAL Team 8, died Tuesday at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, three days after being injured during a fast-rope training evolution on December 4.

According to USNA Sports, the Navy football team will run out with a SEAL Team 8 flag along with the traditional American, Navy and Marine Corps flags. There will also be a #13 home blue jersey featuring two SEAL Team 8 patches placed on the Navy sideline, and two players - senior wide receiver Michael Salisbury and sophomore wide receiver Jayden Umbarger - will wear SEAL Team 8 patches on their uniforms.

The dedicated husband and father of five children played on the football team during his time at the Naval Academy. He graduated in 2006.

The Army-Navy football game airs at 3 p.m. Saturday, December 11 on News 3.