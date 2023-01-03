New year brings largest pay raise in 20 years to military

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – In the new year, active-duty members of the U.S. military will see the largest pay raise in decades.

It’s through the 2023 National Defense Authorization Act that President Joe Biden signed into law on December 23. It allots $816.7 billion to the Defense Department.

The act means a 4.6% pay raise for military, including all branches.

According to military officials, the 2023 pay raise translates to about $1,300 more over the course of the year for many junior troops and $2,500 for senior enlisted and junior officers. Retired military and veterans who receive disability payments will see an $87 increase for each $1,000 of military retirement pension they receive each month.

Servicemembers living outside the barracks will also get extra money for food. Active duty will see an 11% bump to Basic Allowance for Subsistence rates.

Military members are scheduled to receive their first increased paycheck on Jan. 13, 2023.