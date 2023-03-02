'Noose-like rope' found 3 times near sailor on Norfolk naval ship

NORFOLK, Va. — The U.S. Navy is investigating a series of incidents involving a "noose-like rope" onboard the Norfolk-based USS Laboon.

On Thursday, officials confirmed that last month there were 3 occurrences of rope tied in an inappropriate manner near a sailor's bed and on the deck.

The Navy has defined the most recent case as a rope tied similar to a "slip knot" and or a "noose-like rope" and not a "hangman's noose".

We reached out to officials to speak on camera, but we were not able to speak with them in person on Thursday. Instead, one of the statements we received is written below.

"Our number one priority is sailor safety. Ship leadership offered this sailor counseling services, alternate berthing arrangements and a transfer from the ship – he declined transfer," says Lieutenant Commander Jason Fischer with the Navy.

In recent years, there have been two similar instances on ships.

In February of 2021, we reported that a Black sailor onboard the USS Lake Champlain discovered a noose that was above his bed. The person responsible was later removed from the ship, which was based in San Diego. The second incident happened a week later on the USS Carl Vinson. Hate speech graffiti was found onboard in the bathroom on the ship.

Gayline Kanoyton, the president of the Hampton branch of the NAACP says the most recent incident involving the USS Laboon is unacceptable and isn't very characteristic of those wearing a naval uniform.

"Navy sailors are sworn to take the oath to serve our country to protect us. If they don't have respect for each other, It's quite concerning," says Kanoyton.

While the Navy hasn't confirmed if the sailor involved is a person of color, Kanoyton says the image of a noose-like rope and the way it was used produces negativity.

"This isn't a joke it is a serious matter. The noose of course represents black people being hung back in slavery and during the Jim Crow era," adds Kanoyton.

Kanoyton thinks part of the solution is requiring training right as someone enters the military.

"Honestly, I'm hoping the Navy makes it mandatory for everyone to take a DEI class, which stands for diversity equity inclusion," says Kanoyton.

Navy officials told News 3 that the Naval Criminal Investigative Service has taken over this case.