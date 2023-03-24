Norfolk car dealership removed from Navy Region Mid-Atlantic's 'off-limits list'

NORFOLK — Carafello’s Auto Sales, LLC, located at 6328 E. Virginia Beach Blvd. in Norfolk, was removed from an “off-limits list" for Hampton Roads service members after reports of “bird-dogging” emerged, according to the Navy Region Mid-Atlantic Public Affairs Office.

"This decision comes as a result of recommendations from the Armed Forces Disciplinary Control Board for Southeastern Virginia and Northeastern North Carolina, who convened earlier this month, and Carafello’s Auto Sales changes to business practices that will better support military personnel who purchase vehicles," stated a release from the Navy Region Mid-Atlantic Public Affairs Office.

The office says bird-dogging is defined as, “when someone refers a prospective customer to a particular dealership or salesperson for a given fee or compensation. Only salespersons licensed to a dealership can assist customers with the purchase of a vehicle.”

Recently, reports have surfaced about the car dealership "targeting young Sailors outside the gates and Navy Exchange” and employing bird-dogging tactics, according to the office.

The office elaborated in Feb. on the auto dealership’s previous conduct, stating that “Carafello’s practice of selling automobiles to personnel without driver’s licenses unfairly targets junior service members, taking advantage of their limited financial understanding or ability to walk away from a negotiation.”

But as of Friday, the office says the car dealership has changed its practices.

Here is the complete off-limits list, as provided by the Navy Region Mid-Atlantic Public Affairs Office:

