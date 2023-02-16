Watch Now
Norfolk car dealership placed on Navy Region Mid-Atlantic's 'off-limits' list due to 'bird-dogging'

Posted at 11:00 AM, Feb 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-16 11:00:03-05

NORFOLK, Va. — A car dealership has been placed on an “off-limits” list for Hampton Roads service members once again after reports of “bird-dogging” emerged, according to the Navy Region Mid-Atlantic Public Affairs Office.

The office says bird-dogging is defined as, “when someone refers a prospective customer to a particular dealership or salesperson for a given fee or compensation. Only salespersons licensed to a dealership can assist customers with the purchase of a vehicle.”

Recently reports have surfaced about Carafello’s Auto Sales in Norfolk “targeting young Sailors outside the gates and Navy Exchange” and employing bird-dogging tactics, according to the office.

The office elaborated on the auto dealership’s conduct, stating that “Carafello’s practice of selling automobiles to personnel without driver’s licenses unfairly targets junior service members, taking advantage of their limited financial understanding or ability to walk away from a negotiation.”

Carafello’s was previously on the “off-limits” list in Nov. 2015, but the business was taken off the list after showing compliance with laws and regulations in March 2016.

Here is the complete off-limits list, as provided by the Navy Region Mid-Atlantic Public Affairs Office:

  • 7 City’s Custom & Design, 1062 37th St., Norfolk
  • 7 City’s Custom & Design, 117 E. Princess Anne Rd., Norfolk
  • Best Price Auto Sales AKA US Auto Excellence, 3336 Holland Rd, Virginia Beach
  • Carafello’s Auto Sales, LLC, 6328 E. Virginia Beach Blvd., Norfolk
  • Mellow Smoke Tobacco Shop, 1948 Diamond Springs Rd., Virginia Beach
  • Outer Edge Gifts, 760-B J. Clyde Morris Blvd., Newport News
  • Prime Auto AKA Skyline Auto, 4114 E. Indian River Rd, Chesapeake
  • The Vault, 86 W. Mercury Blvd., Hampton
  • The Vault, 15435-B Warwick Blvd., Newport News
  • The Vault, 4746 George Washington Memorial Hwy., Hayes
  • TKYU Bar, 1910 Atlantic Ave, Virginia Beach
