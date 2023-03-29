Norfolk State Alumni Council honors Vietnam Veterans in honor of 'National Vietnam Vet Day'

NORFOLK, Va. — Not all hero's wear capes, and on Wednesday, the NSU Alumni council shared its appreciation for veterans and their families by hosting a commencement ceremony.

The Historic First Baptist Church in Norfolk hosted the ceremony and honored both men and women who served in the Vietnam war.

During the ceremony, veterans who did not have the opportunity to be pinned were given a lapel as a thank you for their service.

Revered Dr. James Edwards III tells News 3, through this event we can honor those who didn't have the chance to receive their flowers during active duty.

"First of all, we don't want you to forget that there are some people who sacrificed their life and there are some other persons who served and came home and weren't revived when they came home and so since this is National Vietnam Day, we decided to have a program to honor those who we knew in the community and to remember those who did not come home from the war," said Dr. Edwards III.

Wednesday marks the 50th anniversary of the last American combat troops leaving Vietnam.

The ceremony served as a small token of appreciation for of our local veterans across Hampton Roads.