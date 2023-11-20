Squadron of the Month: Meet The Fleet Angels!

NAS NORFOLK, Va. — We are proud to feature the Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron Two (HSC-2) as our 'Squadron of the Month' for November!

HSC-2 traces its history back to 1948 when Helicopter Utility Squadron ONE and TWO, both known as 'Fleet Angels' were formed from the newly decommissioned Helicopter Development Squadron THREE (VX-3) at Lakehurst, New Jersey. These were the Navy's first two helicopter squadrons.

Blaine Stewart spoke with several members of the fleet that are constantly learning and training at Naval Station Norfolk.