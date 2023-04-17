Taking Care of Military Children: 'The Mariners’ MilKids Fest'

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Mariners’ Museum and Park partnered withTwelveMillionPlus in honor of "Military Child Month" to host a fun-filled day of activities and community resources.

The MilKids Fest invited children to come with their families and be embraced by their role in the lives of active US military service members.

The event grounds included, scavenger hunts, vendor tables, carnival games, live music, and environmental activities demonstrated by the Museum.

President and CEO of the Mariner's Museum, Howard Hoege tells News 3, many community partners joined today's event to help provide additional resources to military families while having fun.

"We have partners from all across the region and that are out here on our front lawn, engaging with military families and talking about a lot of the services that are available to them but also a ton of fun activities for the kids," said Hoege.

And for many military families this free event was a great way to get connected with other military families within the area.

Brett Shillinge, Air Force Lieutenant Colonel tells News 3, for his family this event was really needed- and they had the opportunity to learn more about support systems for military families.

"The biggest thing I see today is that we are building a sense of community amongst the military families, and that's something that we really appreciate the organizers for putting this on today. We see just an outpouring of support for those people who are often new to the area," said Shillinge.

The Mariner's Museum is excited to kick off this partnership with local military community resources- and hopes to make this "fest" an annual event for local military families.

