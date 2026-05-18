Therapy dog Sage returns home after helping sailors during deployment

NORFOLK, Va. — A four-legged crew member who helped sailors through the USS Gerald R. Ford’s historic deployment is now back home in Hampton Roads.

Sage, a Navy therapy dog News 3 has introduced viewers to before, spent the deployment visiting sailors aboard ships in the strike group — offering comfort during months away from family and loved ones.

On the pier Saturday, Sage received plenty of attention from sailors happy to see her back home.

Her handler, Eric Snitzer, the USS Gerald R. Ford’s command climate specialist, said Sage made a lasting impact on crews during the deployment.

“There was one moment on one of the ships, I think it was the Mahan, gave her a kiss,” Snitzer said. “She’s like, ‘That’s the first kiss I’ve had in eight months,’ and she started to cry. It was just a touching moment.”This marked Sage’s final deployment, though she is not officially retired from Navy service just yet.

Once she is retired, Sage will be available for adoption.

Snitzer says he hopes to be the one who gives her a permanent home.

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