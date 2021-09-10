These Navy ships pay tribute to September 11, 2001

NORFOLK, Va. — As the nation prepares to mark 20 years since the September 11, 2001 terror attacks, three U.S. Navy ships pay tribute to the lives lost that day and the first responders who risked everything to save others.

The USS New York, USS Arlington, and USS Somerset are all San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ships.

The New York honors those from the attack on the World Trade Center in New York City, the Arlington honors those from the attack on the Pentagon, and the Somerset honors those from United Flight 93 which crashed into a field in Somerset County, Pennsylvania after passengers and crew fought back.

The bow of the USS New York was forged with 7.5 tons of steel salvaged from the World Trade Center.

The USS Somerset was built with steel from a mining machine near the crash site, while steel and stone from the Pentagon is featured on the USS Arlington.

Norfolk is the homeport for the USS New York and USS Arlington, while the USS Somerset is based in San Diego.