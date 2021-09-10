Watch
These Navy ships pay tribute to September 11, 2001

Three ships honor sites of the terror attacks
MCC Roger S. Duncan/U.S. Navy
NEW YORK (May 28, 2019) The amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21) departs New York Harbor at the conclusion of Fleet Week New York 2019. Fleet Week New York, now in its 31st year, is the city's time-honored celebration of the sea services. It is an unparalleled opportunity for the citizens of New York and the surrounding tri-state area to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as witness firsthand the latest capabilities of today's maritime services. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Roger S. Duncan/Released)190528-N-YZ252-501
USS New York Leaves after Fleet Week NY
USS Arlington (LPD 24) gets underway from Morehead City, N.C.
USS Somerset
Posted at 10:00 AM, Sep 10, 2021
NORFOLK, Va. — As the nation prepares to mark 20 years since the September 11, 2001 terror attacks, three U.S. Navy ships pay tribute to the lives lost that day and the first responders who risked everything to save others.

The USS New York, USS Arlington, and USS Somerset are all San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ships.

The New York honors those from the attack on the World Trade Center in New York City, the Arlington honors those from the attack on the Pentagon, and the Somerset honors those from United Flight 93 which crashed into a field in Somerset County, Pennsylvania after passengers and crew fought back.

The bow of the USS New York was forged with 7.5 tons of steel salvaged from the World Trade Center.

The USS Somerset was built with steel from a mining machine near the crash site, while steel and stone from the Pentagon is featured on the USS Arlington.

Norfolk is the homeport for the USS New York and USS Arlington, while the USS Somerset is based in San Diego.

