Navy: USS Dwight D. Eisenhower returning to Norfolk after aviation mishap

NORFOLK, Va. — The USS Dwight D. Eisenhower will return to Naval Station Norfolk so the Navy can conduct a comprehensive assessment of the aircraft carrier’s flight equipment following an aviation mishap off the Virginia coast.

Naval Air Force Atlantic, or AIRLANT, said Friday that Navy technical experts will inspect the Nimitz-class carrier’s aircraft launch and recovery equipment and complete any necessary maintenance before flight operations resume.

The decision comes after an E/A-18G Growler experienced an arresting gear failure while attempting to land aboard the Eisenhower on Sept. 28.

The incident happened around 6:18 p.m. during aircraft recovery operations off the coast of Virginia, according to the Navy.

The Growler was assigned to the “Zappers” of Electronic Attack Squadron 130 and was operating as part of Carrier Air Wing 3.

Both aviators aboard the aircraft ejected and were quickly rescued.

A total of eight sailors, including the two aviators, were evaluated by medical personnel aboard the Eisenhower following the mishap.

The Navy previously said one sailor was taken to a Norfolk-area hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening. The two aviators and two other sailors injured on the flight deck were flown to Naval Medical Center Portsmouth for further evaluation.

Following the incident, the Navy said carrier crews regularly train to respond to emergencies and unexpected situations during flight operations and credited that training with helping the crew respond quickly and safely.

AIRLANT said bringing the Eisenhower back to Norfolk reflects the Navy’s approach to flight safety and readiness.

The cause of the mishap remains under investigation.

While flight operations are affected, AIRLANT said the Eisenhower remains capable of safely navigating and conducting other shipboard operations.

The Navy has not said how long the assessment or any potential maintenance could take.

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