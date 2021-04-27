USS Gerald R. Ford finishes combat systems qualifications, now preparing for shock trials

ATLANTIC OCEAN — The Navy's newest aircraft carrier has crossed another milestone off the list to becoming deployment ready: completion of the Combat Systems Ship’s Qualification Trials earlier this month.

Those trials are designed to ensure the ship can defend itself and the crew.

"CSSQT was a live-fire, hands-on opportunity to prove the self-defense capability of this fine warship. We always intend to use our embarked air wing to influence our adversaries at great ranges from the ship, but if they're able to get a shot at us, this event has shown our crew the formidable nature of our organic weapons," said Captain Paul Lanzilotta, Ford’s commanding officer, in a Navy release.

During the qualifications, Ford faced off against rocket propelled drones capable of speeds 600 miles per hour or faster, as well as towed drone units that simulate rockets; and remote controlled, high-speed maneuvering surface targets.

The Combat Systems Ship’s Qualification Trials marked the last part of the post-delivery test and trials phase, an 18-month period that started once the Ford left an availability at Newport News Shipbuilding in October 2019.

Since then, the Ford has completed Flight Deck Certification and Carrier Air Traffic Control Center Certification, as well as served as the carrier qualifications ship for Naval aviators on the East Coast.

All that while mitigating the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Next up for the Ford: preparing for Full Ship Shock Trials.

Those are set to happen this summer and will test the ability of the ship to carry out the mission and survive after exposure to an underwater shock.