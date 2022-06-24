USS Gravely returns to Naval Station Norfolk after deployment

NORFOLK, Va. - Welcome home, Sailors! The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gravely (DDG 109) returned to Naval Station Norfolk Friday after a regularly scheduled deployment.

USS Gravely is the first unit to return from the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group, which deployed in December.

While deployed, the ship was employed by U.S. 6th Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and partner interests.

News 3 was there as the ship returned to the base.

“They performed amazing and now that they’re back with their families, I couldn’t be more proud of this crew and what they’ve accomplished," said Cmdr. Hunter Washburn, commanding officer of the USS Gravely.

One Sailor told us he's glad to be reunited with his family.

“Ecstatic. Good to be home. I’ve got this little girl here and my beautiful wife. It’s good to be home," said Michael Thomas Henry, Quarter Master 3rd Class.

The deployment took USS Gravely and her crew throughout a variety of European waters while providing a wealth of training opportunities on a bilateral and multilateral basis.

The crew operated with maritime forces from Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Turkey and the United Kingdom, highlighting the ship's diverse mission set and capabilities while underscoring the importance of interoperability and operational readiness.