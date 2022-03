Video courtesy of DVIDS

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The last ship of the Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group left Hampton Roads Monday.

The USS Gunston Hall deployed from JEB Little Creek in Virginia Beach, with nearly 300 Sailors and 400 Marines on board.

They join the USS Kearsarge and USS Arlington on this deployment. Those ships left Naval Station Norfolk earlier this month.

The U.S. Navy hasn't said where the ships will go during this deployment.