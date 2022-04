The Norfolk-based USS Harry S. Truman is going to be on deployment longer than anticipated.

Defense officials say U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin approved a plan Thursday to extend the aircraft carrier's deployment in the Mediterranean through the summer as the crisis in Ukraine continues.

The deployment of the three Navy warships with the Truman are also being extended.

About 6,000 Sailors with the Harry S. Truman Strike Group deployed from Naval Station Norfolk in early December.