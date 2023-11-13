Va. lawmakers react after 5 US military members die in aircraft crash

NORFOLK, Va. — Five U.S. servicemembers died after a military helicopter crashed over the eastern Mediterranean Sea during a training mission, U.S. European Command said Sunday.

Five US military members die in aircraft crash over the Mediterranean

EUCOM said the helicopter crashed during a routine air refueling missing Friday. The military announced the crash on Saturday.

It's still unclear as to what branch of the military the aircraft belonged to, and an investigation is underway to determine what led up to the crash.

Search and rescue operations began immediately after the crash, including the use of nearby military aircraft and ships.

Some lawmakers sent News 3 statements about the incident. That includes Republican Congresswoman Jen Kiggans (Va.-02) who also serves on the U.S. House Armed Services Committee.

WTKR Rep. Jen Kiggans (R-Virginia)

“I'm heartbroken to learn of the loss of five U.S. servicemembers in the Mediterranean. As a former Navy helicopter pilot, I know how dangerous even routine refueling missions can be," Kiggans said in her statement. "This crash is a sobering reminder that our men and women in uniform risk their lives every day to protect our great nation. The families and squadronmates of these fallen heroes will remain in my prayers.”

Sen. Tim Kaine (D), who also serves on the U.S. Armed Services Committee, released a statement to News 3, as well.

“I’m sending my deepest condolences to the loved ones of the five servicemembers who lost their lives during a training exercise. I’ll be keeping them in my prayers," he said. "I’m going to continue monitoring the situation and I expect to hear more from the Defense Department about how this happened.”

J. Scott Applewhite/AP Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., joined at left by Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, meets with reporters just after the Senate advanced a resolution asserting that President Donald Trump must seek approval from Congress before engaging in further military action against Iran, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

President Joe Biden released the following statement about the incident:

"Today, Jill and I mourn the loss of 5 American service members who died when their aircraft crashed in the Mediterranean Sea during a routine training mission. Our service members put their lives on the line for our country every day. They willingly take risks to keep the American people safe and secure. And their daily bravery and selflessness is an enduring testament to what is best in our nation. Jill and I are praying for the families and friends who have lost a precious loved one—a piece of their soul. Our entire nation shares their grief. And, during this weekend when we pause to honor our nation’s veterans, we once more affirm the sacred obligation we bear to those who volunteer to serve our nation as well as their families, caregivers, and survivors. We pray for the families of all our fallen warriors today and every day."