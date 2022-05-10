Veteran Affairs campaign offers mental health resources to those with PTSD

“I just woke up one day and said if I really want to overcome all this let me accept that I have this”

Military members are sharing some of their most personal struggles as part of a video campaign by Veteran Affairs to encourage others to take charge of their mental health.

“Mental health it really is quite empowering to hear veterans talk about their struggle, how they became aware of the struggle and then all the different kinds of ways that they got help,” said Christopher Loftis, PhD /national director, VA/DOD

Veteran affairs mental health experts say the resources available include group and individual therapy, medication, and specific individual therapies for conditions like PTSD and depression.

‘Maketheconnection.net’ has various Veterans' stories. You can filter them by service era, combat experience, and mental health topics.

There's also a resource to find local support.

Visit www.maketheconnection.net to find out more.