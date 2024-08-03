Virginia-based soldiers come home after helping provide humanitarian aid in Gaza

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Soldiers who helped build a temporary offshore pier to deliver aid into war-torn Gaza have returned home to Hampton Roads.

A crowd welcomed those with the 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary) home at Joint Base Langley-Eustis Saturday.

Service members told News 3 about their trip.

"We went from Port of Ashdod to Gaza. They had an area of the Gaza Strip for us to be on that was well protected," said SSG Donteal Stone, staff sergeant with the 7th Transportation Brigade.

"My company was responsible for the floating gear and the trident gear so we were the conduit to which all the aid was able to move across and get to shore. We were one cohesive team the whole time whether it was moving pallets on the ships or moving them over the trident gear we were able to work together," explained Capt. Mary Cooniger, 331st transportation company commander.

"[It was] to help the people facilitate life out there," added Stone.

The service members expected to be gone 60 to 90 days but the trip took roughly five months, although they weren't alone.

"We had the United States Navy there with us, so that's how we formed the JTF, and we also had the British Navy with us and British Army. So, that in itself and coming together and being able to successfully get the pier in and then get the coordinated trucks all the way across the Mediterranean Sea to offload at sea to then go on to Army watercraft and then we delivered 11,700 pallets of aid, so that's success," said Col. Eddie Gray, brigade commander.

Now, they're happy to be home.

"I'm actually very happy to be home but I am even more happy that we got to go out and help everybody out in Gaza," said Stone.

"To see these soldiers go and do what they do and make their families proud and make their country proud and then walk in and hear the cheering and everyone being there for them, it makes you well up on the inside knowing they have this much support which makes them successful," added CW5 Willis Allen, brigade command chief warrant officer.

This was the first large group arriving home from the trip. More are expected to arrive home later this year.