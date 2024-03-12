Troops deploy from Joint Base Langley-Eustis to help build floating dock in Gaza

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Locally-based troops are preparing for their new mission: getting aid to families impacted by the Israel-Hamas war.

The Army’s 7th Transportation Brigade, based in Newport News, and other units are set to deploy from Joint Base Langley-Eustis today to help provide aid to residents of Gaza.

Scripps News A ship carrying aid for Gaza is about to leave from Cyprus AP via Scripps News

The Biden administration says those in war-torn Gaza are especially in need of supplies right now. However, providing aid to them has proved to be challenging due to Israel's restricted land routes into the Palestinian city, per AP reports.

During his State of the Union speech, Biden outlined a plan to use a floating dock to get food and resources to those in Gaza.

"I’m directing the U.S. military to lead an emergency mission to establish a temporary pier in the Mediterranean on the coast of Gaza that can receive large shipments carrying food, water, medicine, and temporary shelters. No U.S. boots will be on the ground," said Biden.

That's where our locally-based troops come in. The 7th Transportation Brigade and other units will be pulling equipment together to build the dock.

The locally-based U.S. Army Vessel General Frank S. Besson is also helping in the aid effort. The vessel got underway this weekend and headed to the Eastern Mediterranean. The ship has the tools needed to build the temporary pier on the shores of the Gaza Strip.

We have a crew at Joint Base Langley-Eustis for today's deployment. We'll update this article with new information throughout the morning.