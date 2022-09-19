Virginia Beach teacher selected as 'key influencer,' takes flight with Blue Angels

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Since 1946, the Elite Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, have represented the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps through precision, and the power of naval aviation.

On Wednesday, News 3 Anchor Erin Miller was the only local news reporter/anchor selected to fly with the Blues.

Josh Whitlinger, an 8th grade science teacher at Great Neck Middle School and 2023 Citywide Teacher of the Year, was also taken on the ride-of-a-lifetime as he was selected for the Navy's Key Influencer Ride.

During his day with the Blues, Whitlinger went from teacher to student.

"If I can interject this day into any lesson I will," he said.

Whitlinger spent an hour in the sky, in the cockpit, of lucky number 7. Despite the jet flipping, pulling 7.5 g's, and breaking the sound barrier, Whitlinger kept his cool and didn't get sick or pass out.

"I'm the fastest science teacher on the planet," he said while in the air. "I wish my kids could see this."

LCDR Griffin Stangel, an elite pilot, was flying the jet. He joined the Blue Angels in September of 2021 and has accumulated more than 1,200 flight hours and over 190 carrier arrested landings.

The two men joked continuously throughout the flight. At one point, LCDR Stangel said, "you're a monster dude, I love it."

LCDR Stangel is also the narrator for the Blue Angel's air shows.

"I've had a lot of fun with the narration so during the show I get to grab the microphone and explain to the people what they're seeing and being able to interact with the crowd [and] feed off their energy," he said.

After the flight, Whitlinger spoke to News 3's Erin Miller and said, "we hit everything. We did everything they're going to do in the show this weekend - vertical takeoff, went out over the ocean and just goofed off."

When asked what from the experience he would bring back to his classroom, Whitlinger said, "how g-forces work. We were in the clouds [so there can be some lessons] and just as many stories that I can remember. To have this experience to share with them is pretty amazing."

Commanding Officer of Naval Air Station Oceana, Captain Bob, said "at the end of the day it's an awesome, awesome portrayal of what naval aviation and your United States Navy can do to answer our national security and it all starts right here at Oceana."