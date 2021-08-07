Weekend events honoring the 31 American heroes killed on August 6, 2011

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Ten years later and the faces and names of the 31 heroes killed in Afghanistan on August 6, 2011 live on.

"[This year's remembrance event] was amazing. Seeing everybody out here, especially after COVID, just amazing," said Kent Von Fecht, co-owner Lendy's.

Motorcycles filled the roadway outside of Lendy's in Virginia Beach on Saturday as friends-turned-family met for the Extortion 17 10 Year Anniversary Legacy Ride.

"This one is exclusive honoring the 31 heroes we lost in the helicopter crash," Von Fecht said. "Today is for Stacey Workman. Jason Workman was one of the guy's in the helicopter and it's for her foundation and they all just want to keep honoring and remembering our fallen heroes."

On August 2, 2011 a CH–47 helicopter came under fire and crashed in Afghanistan. In the helicopter were Virginia Beach based Navy Seals, Airmen and Soliders. Everyone and a service dog on board died.

A decade later, wheels roll in their honor sponsored by the Jason Ray Workman Legacy Foundation. This ride provides an opportunity for the community, Gold Star Families and supporters across the world to come together to honor these incredible men.

Down the road at New Realm Brewing was another opportunity to honor and remember. The 31 Heroes Foundation hosted the 31 Heroes Workout Of The Day.

"While one athlete is doing 8 thrusters, 6 rope climbs and 11 box jumps, the other partner is running a 400 meter run with a heavy, heavy sandbag then they switch off," said Vanessa Coria, Board Member with 31 Heroes. "They're suffering in honor of those people. It's just a small taste of what those men went through to serve our country."

The mission of 31 Heroes is to raise money and awareness through social and athletic events to support the families of Extortion 17 and honor their legacy by funding the treatment of traumatic brain injury and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

31 Heroes Foundation and the Jason Ray Workman Legacy Foundation are two separate organizations working towards the same goal.

From now until October JRWLF is raffling off tickets to win a new custom built motorcycle by Green Devil Garage. They are also offering weekly prizes. Click here for more details.

The following sailors assigned to an East Coast-based Naval Special Warfare unit were killed:

Lieutenant Commander (SEAL) Jonas B. Kelsall, 32, of Shreveport, Louisiana

Special Warfare Operator Master Chief Petty Officer (SEAL) Louis J. Langlais, 44, of Santa Barbara, California

Special Warfare Operator Senior Chief Petty Officer (SEAL) Thomas A. Ratzlaff, 34, of Green Forest, Arkansas

Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technician Senior Chief Petty Officer (Expeditionary Warfare Specialist/Freefall Parachutist) Kraig M. Vickers 36, of Kokomo, Hawaii,

Special Warfare Operator Chief Petty Officer (SEAL) Brian R. Bill, 31, of Stamford, Connecticut

Special Warfare Operator Chief Petty Officer (SEAL) John W. Faas, 31, of Minneapolis, Minnesota

Special Warfare Operator Chief Petty Officer (SEAL) Kevin A. Houston, 35, of West Hyannisport, Massachusetts

Special Warfare Operator Chief Petty Officer (SEAL) Matthew D. Mason, 37, of Kansas City, Missouri

Special Warfare Operator Chief Petty Officer (SEAL) Stephen M. Mills, 35, of Fort Worth, Texas,

Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technician Chief Petty Officer (Expeditionary Warfare Specialist/Freefall Parachutist/Diver) Nicholas H. Null, 30, of Washington, West Virginia

Special Warfare Operator Chief Petty Officer (SEAL) Robert J. Reeves, 32, of Shreveport, Louisiana

Special Warfare Operator Chief Petty Officer (SEAL) Heath M. Robinson, 34, of Detroit, Michigan

Special Warfare Operator Petty Officer 1st Class (SEAL) Darrik C. Benson, 28, of Angwin, California

Special Warfare Operator Petty Officer 1st Class (SEAL/Parachutist) Christopher G. Campbell, 36, of Jacksonville, North Carolina

Information Systems Technician Petty Officer 1st Class (Expeditionary Warfare Specialist/Freefall Parachutist) Jared W. Day, 28, of Taylorsville, Utah,

Master-at-Arms Petty Officer 1st Class (Expeditionary Warfare Specialist) John Douangdara, 26, of South Sioux City, Nebraska

Cryptologist Technician (Collection) Petty Officer 1st Class (Expeditionary Warfare Specialist) Michael J. Strange, 25, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Special Warfare Operator Petty Officer 1st Class (SEAL/Enlisted Surface Warfare Specialist) Jon T. Tumilson, 35, of Rockford, Iowa,

Special Warfare Operator Petty Officer 1st Class (SEAL) Aaron C. Vaughn, 30, of Stuart, Florida, and

Special Warfare Operator Petty Officer 1st Class (SEAL) Jason R. Workman, 32, of Blanding, Utah.

The following sailors assigned to a West Coast-based Naval Special Warfare unit were killed:

Special Warfare Operator Petty Officer 1st Class (SEAL) Jesse D. Pittman, 27, of Ukiah, California, and

Special Warfare Operator Petty Officer 2nd Class (SEAL) Nicholas P. Spehar, 24, of Saint Paul, Minnesota

The soldiers killed were:



Chief Warrant Officer David R. Carter, 47, of Centennial, Colo. He was assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 135th Aviation Regiment (General Support Aviation Battalion), Aurora, Colorado

Chief Warrant Officer Bryan J. Nichols, 31, of Hays, Kan. He was assigned to the 7th Battalion, 158th Aviation Regiment (General Support Aviation Battalion), New Century, Kansas

Staff Sgt. Patrick D. Hamburger, 30, of Lincoln, Neb. He was assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 135th Aviation Regiment (General Support Aviation Battalion), Grand Island, Nebraska* Sergeant Hamburger was posthumously promoted to Staff Sergeant.

Sgt. Alexander J. Bennett, 24, of Tacoma, Wash. He was assigned to the 7th Battalion, 158th Aviation Regiment (General Support Aviation Battalion), New Century, Kansas; and

Spc. Spencer C. Duncan, 21, of Olathe, Kan. He was assigned to the 7th Battalion, 158th Aviation Regiment (General Support Aviation Battalion), New Century, Kansas

The airmen killed were:

Tech. Sgt. John W. Brown, 33, of Tallahassee, Florida

Staff Sgt. Andrew W. Harvell, 26, of Long Beach, California; and

Tech. Sgt. Daniel L. Zerbe, 28, of York, Pennsylvania

All three airmen were assigned to the 24th Special Tactics Squadron, Pope Field, North Carolina

Seven Afghan National Army commandos and one Afghan civilian interpreter were also killed in the crash.