Millions of Americans expected to travel over Thanksgiving holiday, increasing from last year

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — AAA projects that 55.4 million travelers will head 50 or more miles from home over the Thanksgiving holiday travel period.

This year's Thanksgiving forecast is an increase of 2.3% over last year and marks the third-largest Thanksgiving forecast since AAA began tracking holiday travel over 20 years ago, according to a AAA spokesperson, with the top two years being 2005 and 2019.

"For many Americans, Thanksgiving and travel go hand in hand, and this holiday, we expect more people on the roads, skies, and seas compared to 2022," said Paula Twisdale, Senior Vice President of AAA Travel. "Travel demand has been strong all year, and AAA's Thanksgiving forecast reflects that continued desire to get away and spend time with loved ones."

AAA says most Thanksgiving travelers will drive to their destination, projecting 49.1 million Americans to get behind the wheel, which increased 1.7% compared to 2022.

And drivers might have an easier time traveling by car compared to last year, according to AAA, because the national gas average is lower. In Hampton Roads, the average gas price is $3.04.

If you're flying, you'll join the expected 4.7 million others taking the skies to their Thanksgiving destinations.

AAA says this year has the highest number of Thanksgiving air travelers since 2005, and an increase of 6.6% compared to last year.

But when should you hit the road to avoid the worst traffic?

INRIX, a provider of transportation data and insights, expects the day before Thanksgiving, this year Nov. 22, is projected to be the busiest day, with average travel times as high as 80% over normal in some metro areas.

"The day before Thanksgiving is notoriously one of the most congested days on our roadways. Travelers should be prepared for long delays, especially in and around major metros," said Bob Pishue, transportation analyst at INRIX. "Knowing when and where congestion will build can help minimize holiday traffic frustrations. We advise drivers to use traffic apps, local DOT notifications, and 511 services for real-time updates."

If you're driving to your holiday destination, you can stay safe this holiday season by paying attention to times on the road and congestion that may cause traffic headaches.

