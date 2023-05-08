Watch Now
Missing Chesapeake 16-year-old found in New Jersey: Police

Posted at 2:24 PM, May 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-08 14:26:51-04

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Destiny Ayala-Patterson, a missing 16-year-old runaway, was located in Trenton, New Jersey, according to police.

The Chesapeake Police Department says they worked with the US Marshal's Service to safely located Patterson.

Chesapeake police are coordinating with Child Protective Services to bring her home.

Destiny was last seen on March 28 leaving Indian River High School around 1 p.m., according to Chesapeake police.

Detectives say she was seen leaving the school and getting into a sedan.

US Marshal's joined the search for Patterson in late April.

