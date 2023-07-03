Missing man dead after drowning at College Creek: James City County Police

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — A missing man is dead after drowning Sunday night at College Creek near the James River in James City County, police say.

The man was swimming with his family before being reported missing just after 5 p.m. Sunday, according to James City County Police.

The man's body was recovered around 8:30 p.m., officers say.

The man is believed to be 22 years old, according to James City County Police.

James City County Police told News 3 this is the first drowning of the summer at College Creek, although there have been several drownings at this location over the years.

