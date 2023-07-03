Watch Now
News

Actions

Missing man dead after drowning at College Creek: James City County Police

Coast Guard, other agencies search for man around James River in James City County 7-2-23
Kelsey Jones/WTKR
Coast Guard, other agencies search for man around James River in James City County 7-2-23
Posted at 10:07 PM, Jul 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-02 22:09:12-04

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — A missing man is dead after drowning Sunday night at College Creek near the James River in James City County, police say.

The man was swimming with his family before being reported missing just after 5 p.m. Sunday, according to James City County Police.

The man's body was recovered around 8:30 p.m., officers say.

The man is believed to be 22 years old, according to James City County Police.

James City County Police told News 3 this is the first drowning of the summer at College Creek, although there have been several drownings at this location over the years.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for updates.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV