Missing man found dead in Norfolk: Chesapeake Police

NORFOLK, Va. — A missing man was found dead in Norfolk, Chesapeake Police said Sunday afternoon.

According to Chesapeake officers, Vaughn Parker Jr., 43, was last seen by his wife at 2:15 a.m. Saturday.

Parker left his home alone in the couple's 2022 Nissan Rogue, which was captured on a license plate readers in the area of Water St. in Norfolk just before 3 a.m., police say.

The vehicle was found at Harbor Park in Norfolk, and a pair of shoes were found by it, police say.

Sunday, Chesapeake Police said the Norfolk Police Dept. is investigating Parker's death.