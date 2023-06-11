Watch Now
News

Actions

Missing man found dead in Norfolk: Chesapeake Police

Vaughn Parker Jr found dead in Norfolk, according to Chesapeake Police.jpeg
Chesapeake Police Dept.
Vaughn Parker Jr found dead in Norfolk, according to Chesapeake Police.jpeg
Posted at 4:07 PM, Jun 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-11 16:13:17-04

NORFOLK, Va. — A missing man was found dead in Norfolk, Chesapeake Police said Sunday afternoon.

According to Chesapeake officers, Vaughn Parker Jr., 43, was last seen by his wife at 2:15 a.m. Saturday.

Parker left his home alone in the couple's 2022 Nissan Rogue, which was captured on a license plate readers in the area of Water St. in Norfolk just before 3 a.m., police say.

The vehicle was found at Harbor Park in Norfolk, and a pair of shoes were found by it, police say.

Sunday, Chesapeake Police said the Norfolk Police Dept. is investigating Parker's death.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV