Missing Newport News woman in danger due to medical condition: Police

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Police are looking for a missing 77-year-old woman believed to be in danger due to a medical condition.

The Newport News Police Department says Elizabeth Bosworth was last seen around midnight on Sunday. At the time, she was at a location on Spottswood Lane in the city's Riverside neighborhood.

According to police, Bosworth was wearing a blue nightgown and grey slip-on shoes. She also has a bracket with her husband's name and phone number.

Bosworth is about 5'5" and weighs 128 lbs. She has grey hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on where Bosworth might be is asked to call 911, or Newport News Police at (757) 247-2500, immediately.