Mission complete: Dad returns from 9-month deployment and surprises his kids at their Virginia Beach school

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS San Jacinto returned home to Naval Station Norfolk Thursday after a nine-month deployment.

San Jacinto is part of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group.

One sailor who returned home on Thursday surprised his children at school. Chief Michael Collins has five children, and he decided it would be memorable to surprise the three youngest at their school, Saint Matthew’s Catholic School in Virginia Beach.

“The kids do not know. So, it’s top secret,” said Elizabeth Allen, Marketing and Development Director for Saint Matthew’s Catholic School.

When asked if they’ve participated in a surprise homecoming before, Allen responded, “As far as I know, it’s our first, and I’ve been here 16 years.”

Chief Collins surprised each child in their own classroom where his wife, Jessica, as well as students and staff, watched the special moment.

"They’re a lot bigger, especially the little one,” Collins said.

Alyce Steil, the military liaison for the school says that more than 25% of their students are in military families. She helps run programs to help them with any social and emotional needs, especially when they’re transitioning into school.

“Some of them are sad having left wherever they moved from, but many of them seem to be excited about new opportunities,” Steil said. “And they integrate really well into life here.”