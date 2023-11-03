Missy Elliott to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame today

Missy Elliott, a Hampton Roads native and hip-hop icon, is getting a massive honor today. She'll be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame - further solidifying her legacy as an artist and trailblazer in the genre.

The Associated Press reports following her induction, she'll be the first female hip-hop artist in the rock hall, which called her “a true pathbreaker in a male-dominated genre.”

Among the others in the rock hall's class of 2023 include Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow, Chaka Khan, “Soul Train” creator Don Cornelius and the late George Michael.

Her induction follows a recent celebration in Hampton Roads in which people paid tribute to her success. She returned to Portsmouth, her hometown, for "Missy Elliott Day," and donated $50,000 to the city's Redevelopment Housing Authority.

"I feel like as artists we are celebrated a lot. So instead of it being about me I wanted it to be about the people here, my hometown," Elliott told News 3.