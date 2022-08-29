Mistrial declared for suspect in murder case of ODU student

NORFOLK, Va. - The case for one of the four men accused of killing Christopher Cummings ended in a mistrial after a jury couldn't come to a unanimous decision.

Jovan Doyle took the stand on Friday and continued to claim his innocence.

Doyle faced a slew of charges: First Degree Murder, Burglary While Armed, And Attempted Second Degree Murder of another person who was shot that night and survived.

The jury could not come to a decision after hours of deliberating. They began Friday and announced a mistrial Monday afternoon.

Kwaume Edwards, another one of the four men charged with Cumming’s death had his case dismissed by a judge in June.

Ahmad Raheem Watson was indicted on 15 felony counts and they were all dismissed with prejudice at a motion hearing.

