Moe's celebrates National Queso Day by revealing limited edition queso

NORFOLK, Va. - Moe's Southwest Grill will celebrate National Queso day on September 20 by revealing the limited-edition "Queso Incognito."

Over 650+ locations across the country will provide all customers with a free side of queso. No purchase is necessary for this offer.

If you are a Moe's rewards member you can enter to win the limited edition Queso Incognito and a Moe's liquid gold card. If you win you have a chance of winning unlimited queso for the remainder of 2022.

Each day Moe's will deposit $50 in rewards into the winner's rewards account. This is equivalent to buying 25 sides of queso per day.

To enter you can scan your Moe rewards app in-store, sign in to your Moe's account for online orders, or comment on the giveaway post via Facebook and Instagram.

If you are a rewards member you also have a chance to sign up for an additional giveaway. As a reward, you could receive a huge side of queso for a year once per week. Good luck!

If you are not a Moe's rewards member sign up for FREE here.