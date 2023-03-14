Mom says 11-year-old shot her 17-year-old son 3 times in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — A 17-year-old remains in critical condition after Norfolk police said an 11-year-old shot him over the weekend.

Police said it happened around 6 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Nicholson Street.

While police have not released the name of the victim, family members told News 3's Kelsey Jones the 17-year-old is Nylik Floyd. His mother said he was shot three times and that Floyd and the 11-year-old knew each other.

Floyd's family said they want justice to be served.

The accused shooter lives in the same neighborhood as the Floyds.

Police have not announced a motive behind this shooting. Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney Ramin Fatehi is now investigating the next steps in this case.

"For a child to have a criminal case go forward against them, they have to be mature enough to understand what court is, and how court is," he said. "They also have to have enough knowledge to be able to help a defense lawyer defend them. That's going to require an examination on the part of the court," said Fathei.

This is the third incident this year where a minor has been reportedly in possession of a weapon. A 6-year-old is accused of shooting a teacher at Richneck Elementary in January, and another 6-year-old brought a gun to a Norfolk school just a few weeks ago.

Nylik Floyd's mother is left emotional, saying she "just wants to see our kids grow up."

Fathei says the 11-year-old has been charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm, and possession of a firearm by a juvenile.

"Anytime that we're dealing with a shooting, these are serious cases, they're ones that we devote our resources to," Fathei said. "We take this very seriously, especially when we're dealing with two children."

Any motives or additional details surrounding the incident have not been released yet.

