'Mommy will always love you' Make-A-Wish Foundation holds book release to honor Elizabeth City teen author

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — The Make-A-Wish Foundation in Eastern North Carolina partnered with the Museum of Albemarle to celebrate 'Coconut and Charles,' a book written by Ellena Vollmer.

Vollmer, 16, passed away from Gliomatosis Cerebri, a cancerous mutation that spreads throughout the brain cells.

Ever since Ellena was a kid, her mom, Laurie Hanson, said she always wanted to be an author.

"It was so beautiful to see how creative she could be with these little pictures she wrote this book when she was 8," Hanson said.

After doctors at CHKD delivered the news to Hanson about her daughter's life-limiting illness, she said Ellena had a plan shortly after.

"The very next morning she was like, 'Okay this is what I want,' and she had her bucket list written out," said Hanson.

Ellenna did pass away three days after her birthday, but her dad, Matthew Vollmer, mentioned he will forever remember his daughter's kind heart.

"Every single time Ellena would thank me for the food. That just meant a lot because she didn't have to of that," said Vollmer.

Matthew says that the support from her family and friends really helps ease the pain.

"Seeing this whole room full of people here to support her and the release of her book really helps," said Matthew.

Hanson mentioned that although Ellena is gone she hopes doctors can find a cure.

"If we can put the power behind the research and find a cure for this then wow what an impact her book will have," said Hanson.

Ellena's book is available for you to purchase at Amazon and Barnes and Noble. A portion of the proceeds will go to research for Gliomatosis Cerebri.

To donate to the Make-a-Wish foundation, click here.