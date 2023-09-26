Goodwill stores now open later in Virginia

Goodwill shoppers, you now have more time to thrift. Goodwill of Central and Coastal Virginia has expanded their hours.

The company announced its new hours for most retail stores are now from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Saturday. On Sunday, retail locations are only open for donations from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Here’s a breakdown of operation hours for local Goodwill stores

Retail Stores:

Bridge Road Media Store & Attended Donation Center (Suffolk): Hours will remain the same, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.

Richmond Outlet & E-Recycle Stores (6301 Midlothian Turnpike, Richmond): Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday to Saturday. CLOSED on retail & donations on Sundays.

Hampton Outlet & E-Recycle Stores (1911 Saville Row, Hampton): Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday to Saturday.

Virginia Beach Outlet (5457 Greenwich Road, Virginia Beach):The outlet will be open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday.

Attended Donation Centers:

Hours will remain the same, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week, except for the Powhatan Convenience Center location, which is closed on Mondays.

Richmond Auction (6301 Midlothian Turnpike, Richmond): Monday, Wednesday and Friday – preview starts at 8 a.m.; bidding begins at 9 a.m.

Virginia Beach Auction (5457 Greenwich Road, Virginia Beach): Tuesday and Thursday – preview starts at 5 p.m., bidding begins at 6 p.m. (Beginning October 3rd, this auction will shift to preview starts at 8:30 a.m., bidding begins at 9:00 a.m.)