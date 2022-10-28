Watch Now
Here's why you should check your kids Halloween candy

Synthetic Cannabis
Gene Johnson/AP
An array of products advertised as containing synthetically derived delta-8 THC is offered for sale at a smoke shop in north Seattle on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Washington lawmakers are making a last-ditch attempt to block intoxicating, synthetically derived cannabis products, including gummy candies and vape oil, from being sold at gas stations, convenience stores and smoke shops after earlier bills failed. (AP Photo/Gene Johnson)
Posted at 3:26 PM, Oct 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-28 15:26:00-04

NORFOLK, Va. - On top of keeping an eye on your kids this Halloween, it's also a good idea to check their candy.

While this message isn't to cause alarm, Attorney General Jason Miyares said copycat THC edibles are in Virginia.

"Unfortunately, you have more and more of what we call these copycat THC edibles. They look, candidly, like anything else," Miyares said. "They have a Chips Ahoy knockoff that's called 'Trips Ahoy,' and you see them with Doritos too. The key is really just to look at the packaging and the label and see if there's THC listed anywhere on them."

If you don't check, or aren't aware, your kids could ingest THC instead of the unaltered snack.

Miyares said this can be dangerous for kids especially if they're getting candy from someone they don't know.

"We just ask the parents to be mindful [and] make sure when you're out trick-or-treating, you keep an eye on where your kids are and where they're getting their candy from," said Miyares.

Also a reminder, in Virginia, copycat products are illegal. According to Miyares, the THC dosage labeled on copycat edibles is widely inconsistent, inaccurate and, in some cases, contains ten times the amount of THC disclosed on the package. His office is cracking down on shops who sell them.

If you think you, or someone you know, accidentally consumed THC edibles, contact the Virginia Poison Control Center at (804) 828-9123.

