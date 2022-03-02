How to save money when booking your next flight

NORFOLK, Va. - The current crisis in Ukraine could have a ripple effect on how much your next trip will cost.
The sanctions many countries are placing on Russia are pushing gas prices higher than they have been before. This doesn't just impact the gas going into your car, but jet fuel as well.
"Russia is a major supplier of oil to global markets and one of the biggest expenses that airlines have, whether they're flying, you know between Atlanta and Charleston or overseas. It's fuel," said Willis Orlando, a senior product operations specialist with Scott's Cheap Flights.
If the conflict doesn't end soon, airline experts said it's going to effect several parts of the airline industry, all of which can increase the price of your plane ticket.
Here's how you can save some money despite rising prices:
- Book as early as possible, at least three weeks in advance if you can. Most of the time, last-minute tickets are going to cost a lot more.
- Try to be flexible with your travel times. Many people prefer not to take an early flight or a red-eye, but those can often be the cheapest flights of the day.
- Add a connecting flight. While it could mean a longer travel day, in the long run, a connecting flight will likely be cheaper than anything direct.
- Travel websites like Expedia or Travelocity were created to find you some of the best deals at the time you're trying to book. Just remember to check their cancellation and delay policies.
- Ask your airline about potential discounts. Many companies offer discounts for active-duty military members, senior citizens or college students.