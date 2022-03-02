How to save money when booking your next flight

NORFOLK, Va. - The current crisis in Ukraine could have a ripple effect on how much your next trip will cost.

The sanctions many countries are placing on Russia are pushing gas prices higher than they have been before. This doesn't just impact the gas going into your car, but jet fuel as well.

"Russia is a major supplier of oil to global markets and one of the biggest expenses that airlines have, whether they're flying, you know between Atlanta and Charleston or overseas. It's fuel," said Willis Orlando, a senior product operations specialist with Scott's Cheap Flights.

If the conflict doesn't end soon, airline experts said it's going to effect several parts of the airline industry, all of which can increase the price of your plane ticket.

Here's how you can save some money despite rising prices: