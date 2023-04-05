Proposed cuts to food assistance could put SNAP benefits at risk for thousands

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Students at Green Run High School in Virginia Beach had another option for lunch on Wednesday—a food truck.

Administrators say it’s part of an effort to make sure everyone is fed and that kids get healthy options.

"We are looking at it as another serving line for school cafeterias and that will help reduce the wait times," said Viroica Harrison who is the director of the Office of Food Services for Virginia Beach City Public Schools.

The meals are free because many of the students at the school are from low-income families, meaning the government picks up the tab, so every child can eat for free.

But organizers from No Kid Hungry, which made the food truck possible, are raising awareness about proposed cuts to food assistance or SNAP benefits.

In fact, the No Kid Campaign says statewide 1 in 10 kids are at risk of experiencing hunger.

A proposed bill that puts snap benefits at risk means nearly 75,000 kids could lose their grocery benefits.

Currently, able-bodied people who are between the ages of 18 to 49 have a work requirement.

Some Republicans in Congress, including Jen Kiggans, from Virginia Beach, are proposing raising that limit to 65 years old and adding able-bodied parents with children over the age of 7 to the requirement.

One of the bill’s sponsors says work requirements have proven to be effective.

But as Sarah Steely with the No Kid Hungry Campaign explains, cutting off food stamps for 175,000 people could be a recipe for disaster.

"This bill doesn't really capture the holistic perspective that families in poverty face," Steely said. "You might think of lack of access to stable housing lack of access to transportation lack of access to childcare or just caregiving responsibilities in general whether that's just for kids or for older family members."

Democrats like Congressman Bobby Scott have said in part that work requirements are costly and many qualified beneficiaries are mistakenly denied.

As it stands right now, the bill has not been called for a vote in the House. Democrats still control the Senate, which would need to approve the bill before it passes.

