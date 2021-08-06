Hampton Roads could see record coastal flooding over the next decade, study warns

NORFOLK, Va. - Hampton Roads' coastal flooding threat could grow significantly over the next several years, according to new research from NASA's Sea Level Change Science Team and the University of Hawaii.

Ben Hamlington, a researcher at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory warns, "I think it's important to consider that it's not going to necessarily be a gradual increase."

The study, published in July, warns upcoming changes in the moon's orbit could lead to record flooding on Earth in the next decade. The moon "wobble" is a natural occurrence that happens over time. The moon's gravitational pull creates our tides on Earth, so any fluctuation in its orbit has a direct impact on how high the water rises along our coast.

For an area already used to dealing with nuisance or "sunny-day flooding", the possibility of an increased flood threat is unwelcome news.

"It's possible we're going to have these periods of very rapid increases where you go from having it a few times a year to many times, 100 times a year at high tide," Hamlington predicts. "It just becomes that much more difficult to live with."

Combined with Hampton Roads' existing flood threat and constant sea-level rise, any additional flooding caused by the moon's change in orbit could be devastating for our area.

"In our region, there's a very, very fine line between what is nuisance flooding, and what really starts to impact us in our daily lives," explains Jeff Orrock, Meteorologist in Charge at the National Weather Service office in Wakefield, Virginia.

Over the years, Orrock and his team have tracked the slow but steady rise of our sea level, and the devastating impact it can have.

"The creep is sometimes not as noticeable, but then all of a sudden a storm hits and you're like, wow, that was a lot of water," Orrock says.

What concerns meteorologists Orrock about Hampton Roads' future, is our recent past. The last time our area experienced a major, days-long tidal flooding event was during the 2009 nor'easter. Then, flooded-out cars floated in waist-deep water down Boush Street.

Orrock believes we will see images like those again.

"We really are getting to the point where statistically, we're getting a little bit overdue for another big storm to really push these tides up pretty high," Orrock said.

What are cities doing to protect neighborhoods from the rising threat of a significant coastal flood?

Tonight at 6 p.m., News 3 anchor Blaine Stewart's continuing coverage takes us to one Norfolk community to check in on a project that could be a blueprint for keeping big chunks of the city dry and out of trouble.